Snell, Dennis A., - 72, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in New London, CT he lived in Hammonton for 10 years. Dennis was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy where he served in the submarine service. He earned a meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star. Dennis was an engineer at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, PA. From 2005 thru 2013 he helped his daughter get her photography business off the ground, a hobby he enjoyed. He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann Snell (nee Fricke); his daughters, Patience Emily Snell and her fiancée, Jeffrey Caraballo; Dawn Elizabeth Snell and her husband Juan Salazar, his brother, Dean Snell, his sister, Sena Bozlee and his grandchildren, Pepper and Billy. Funeral Services and Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

