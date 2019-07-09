Snider, John "Jack" L., Jr., - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Margate. passed away on July 5 following a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Jack was a carpenter, home builder and building inspector. He was predeceased by his parents John and Marie Snider and nephew David DeSantis. He is survived by his sister Anita (Jim) DeSantis; nieces Amy (Joe) Cooper, Maria (Andy) Calabria; nephew Chris DeSantis; great nephews Elijah & Noah Cooper, Jeffrey Calabria; his faithful dog Mack; his canine niece and nephew Zoe & Marcel and many cousins. He loved mystery novels, animals, camping, sports, all things outdoors, especially those involving the beach and ocean. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12th at the George Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Visitation from 10:30 to 12:00 with a service at 11:30. Memorial contributions may be given to Penny Angels Beagle Rescue, @http://pennyangelsbeaglerescue.com/. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

