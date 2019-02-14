Snyder , Alvin A., - 82, passed away on Jan. 28, 2019 in Mclean, VA. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1954. After graduating from the University of Miami School of Communications in 1958, Snyder began an illustrious career in journalism, including working at the White House as T.V. consultant to President Nixon, garnering eleven Emmys, one Grammy and publishing Warriors of Disinformation, a book on propaganda.
