Snyder , Beatrice (nee Polsky), - 95, of Atlantic City, is now asleep in death. She passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. She graduated from Atlantic City High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ted Snyder. Her son, Laurence "Larry" Snyder predeceased her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Carolynn Brown, and son in law Darrell Brown, and four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her sister, Sylvia Heisman, 97 and brother, Martin Polsky, 90, live in Florida. Beatrice had a dynamic personality. She always lit up a room with her sense of humor and sharp wit She had a clever mind for business. When she was younger, she developed and taught a charm class at a vocational school in Atlantic City, and also had a beautician's license. She owned and operated a motel in Somers Point, NJ, for over thirty years. Cooking, shopping for bargains, spending time with family, and dressing up for dinners out were among her many enjoyments in life. Thank you for always being there to help all of us. You will be missed as we cherish our memories of a vivacious woman with much love and loyalty in her heart for those she loved. In harmony with Beatrice liking to keep things simple, her services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.