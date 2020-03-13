Snyder, Clyde R. (Dick), - 81, of Elwood, Mullica Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6th with his loving family by his side. Born in Quakertown, Pa. he was raised in Elwood where he lived the rest of his life. He proudly served in U.S. Marine Corps for six years during the Lebanon conflict. Dick worked for Washington National Insurance Co now known as Monumental Insurance Company. After he retired he worked as a bridge tender for Atlantic County. Dick was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and enjoyed anything that involved being outside with Mother Nature. He was predeceased by his wife, Madeline whom he missed dearly, his parents Clyde, Sr. And Josephine Snyder, and his sister Carol Snyder. He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Ron) Sansom, his grandson, Ryan (Louise) Sansom, his great grandson, Logan John Sansom. Two brothers Rodney (Nancy) Snyder and Dennis Snyder (Dave), two sisters, Jessica (Phil) Sullivan and Phyllis Grams all of Elwood. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Angelic Hospice for all you have done for dad and our family. In our hearts you are all heroes. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 16th from 4:00 to 5:00 PM with services beginning at 5:00 PM at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190. Feel free to dress in your camo or casual attire.
