Snyder, Irvin, - Irvin Snyder, 99, of Atlantic City, passed away on November 23, 2018. Irv was born in Philadelphia in 1919. but moved to AC at 3 years old. Was 1st in the lottery to be drafted in 1940 but was delayed until after graduating from college in 1941. He served in the South Pacific until 1946. After retiring from the service, he started an accounting practice in Atlantic City and practiced for about 50 years in the field. He loved playing golf and played well into his 90's until his shoulders wore out. He belonged to many organizations including Knights of Pythias, Masons, Rotary and Avoda. He was on the board of Seashore Gardens. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Mitzi. Surviving him are his children Richard (Anita), Gail, and Nancy and his loving companion, Sylvia Barag. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services today (Sunday), November 25th, at 2pm, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Avoda Club, P.O. Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
