Snyder, James N., - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 12th, 2018. He was born in Scarsdale, New York in 1944, graduating from Scarsdale High School in 1962 and Dickinson College in 1966, before being drafted into the United States Army where he attained the rank of Captain, serving stateside and abroad, including Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Upon leaving the Army, Jim had a successful career in Higher Education administration, including positions at Dickinson University, University of Kentucky, University of Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Stevens Institute of Technology. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his time at the New Jersey shore, including the Ocean City beaches, as well as boating and fishing. Jim is survived by Linda (nee Keppel), his loving wife of 46 years; his son Andy (Holli) of Harleysville, PA; daughter Rebecca Morgan (Stephen) of Williamstown, NJ; and his grandchildren Courtney and Colin Morgan whom he adored. He is also survived by his identical twin brother Geoff (Doreen) of Calverton, NY; and his nieces and nephews Pamela Novak (Scott) of Hatfield, MA; Jennifer Golding (Don) of Miller Place, NY; and Timothy (Susan) of Huntington, NY as well as several great nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents John and Marion (nee Baker) as well as his older brother Jack. A visitation will be held at Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ from 11:00AM-12:00PM on Wednesday, July 18th 2018, followed by a memorial service at 12:00PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd, Ocean View NJ 08230, or at www.beaconanimalrescue.org. For condolences to the family, please visit ww.godfreyfuneralhome.com
