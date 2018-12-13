Snyder, Ruth, - 88, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Horace and Mary Fulmore Childs, she moved here in 1954 from Ohio. She was a Basic Skills Teacher at Lower Township School District. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House as well as an involved member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and Faith Fellowship Church. She enjoyed making and selling dolls. Mrs. Snyder is survived by her children, Deborah (Robert) Donnell, Rose Marie (John) Fox, and John (Donna) Snyder; her siblings, Jane, Dot, and Gordon; her grandchildren, John III, Ryan (Sherri), Amy (Damon), Kelley, Jessica (Leif), John (Allison), and Daniel; and her great grandchildren, Zak, Kole, Victoria, Sadie, Connor, Zoe, MacKensie, Hendrik, Elisabeth, and Gavin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin "Bud" Snyder. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 101 South Main Street, Cape May Court House. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
