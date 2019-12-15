Snyderman, Shirley, - 83, of Absecon, passed away on December 11th. Shirley was born and lived in Atlantic City and attended Atlantic City Schools. She was a 1953 graduate of Atlantic City High School. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Absecon Island. She lived in Margate until relocating to Absecon in 2006. She was an accomplished rubber stamp artist and her love for cats is well known among friends. She worked for many years as the practice manager for Atlantic Cardiology Group and also worked at AtlantiCare. She was self-taught in many areas, including computers, investments and office design, not having the opportunity to attend college. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Snyderman her sister, Eda Shulman, and her nephew, Eric Kozek. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Snyderman and Heidi Garrison (Mark). She is also survived by nieces Ellen Burnett and Barbara Kozek and nephew Lawrence Kozek (Doreene), her dedicated caregivers, Debi "Princess" and Millie, and her cats, My Buddy, Bessie, and Jackie in addition to many cousins and close friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice for their care in Shirley's final days, especially John, RN and CC, HCA. A mermorial service will be held Monday December 16 at 11am at ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Pacific and New Hampshire Aves., Atlantic City. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or to the Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Unit 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. www.rothgoldsteins.com
