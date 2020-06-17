Sohn, Fred H., - 84, of Cologne, NJ, passed away on June 15, 2020. Born and raised on the family farm. He graduated from Egg Harbor City High School. Fred was in the Marine Corp Reserves for eight years. He worked at Storage Inn, Atlantic Community College and the Atlantic City Racetrack. Fred was a member of the Germania Fire Company, Galloway Twp. American Legion Post #430, Kickapoo Redman Tribe #237 for 50 years, St. John's Church, Weekstown Vol. Fire Co. Band Midnight Alarmers and Hap Brander's String Band, where he played the drums, and a life member of the NJ State Fireman Assn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Sohn; his brother in law, Charles P. Calimer Sr.; and his dog, Sugar. Fred is survived by his sister, Dorothy Sohn Calimer; his niece, Terri Calimer Moncrief (Robert Sr.); nephew, Charles Calimer (Shirley); niece, Adele D. Calimer (Regina); great nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Chrissy Cianci and Mike Lashley. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19th from 12:00 to 1:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Internment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to St. Johns United Church of Christ in Egg Harbor City.
