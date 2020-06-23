Soifer, Mark, - 72, of Somers Point, died suddenly on June 19. Mark was born the son of Sally and Albert "Boomie" Soifer. He grew up in Margate and graduated from Atlantic City High School. Always an outstanding student, Mark went on to attend and graduate with honors from Brown University in 1970. He then continued his education, earning his law degree from The Dickinson School of Law in 1974. Mark also served in the Army Reserves. After that service, he began a distinguished legal career first serving as a law clerk to The Honorable Leon Leonard, Judge of the NJ Superior Court, Appellate Division. Mark joined the law firm of Horn, Weinstein, and Kaplan, where he worked for many years and went on to become a partner. In 2007, Mark became a partner at the law firm of Cooper Levenson in Atlantic City, where he worked until his passing. Mark loved the law. He had a brilliant mind and worked on highly complex commercial and business cases. He was also recognized as an excellent mediator and was frequently sought out by his colleagues to assist them with difficult matters. Mark enjoyed entertaining his many friends with his keen knowledge and insight on numerous subjects. Mark had an engaging personality, a sparkle in his eye, and was truly loved by many. Mark was an avid reader and had many interests. He was past-president of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees. He additionally served, for over 30 years, as the "Commissioner For Life" of the Atlantic City Fantasy Baseball League and on the Pop Lloyd Committee board. Mark was pre-deceased by his parents and is survived by his loving daughters, Alison (Jason) and Jessica (Nick), his beloved grandsons Gage and Wyatt, his cousin Julie Fanelli, as well as countless friends and co-workers. Mark lived life to the fullest and departed this life way too soon. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
