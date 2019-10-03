Solomon, Edward "Doc", - 81, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Edgar and Helen (nee Hastings) Solomon, and formerly of Darby PA, Edward was an area resident since 2001. He was a proud graduate of West Catholic High School. Edward served in the US Army and later worked as a truck driver at General Chemical in Claymont, DE for 37 years. He also loved all the Philly sports teams and hated the "Cowgirls". He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma (2019). Edward is survived by his children William (Constance) Solomon, Helen (Jim) Marchesano, and Marion Grace, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service for Edward and Norma Solomon will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 2 pm3 pm. Inurnment will follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ. Contribution in memory of Edward can be made to the Animal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd, Unit #3, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
