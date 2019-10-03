Solomon, Norma, - 78, of Villas, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Darby, PA to the late Edgar and Marion Grace, Norma was a retired manager from William Penn Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening and has been an area resident since 2001. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and loved being a grandmother. Norma survived by her children William (Constance) Solomon, Helen (Jim) Marchesano, and Marion Grace, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother Edgar (Pat) Grace, sister-in-law Marilyn Grace, and many nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her husband Edward, who recently passed away on September 30, 2019. A memorial service for Norma and Edward Solomon will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 2 pm 3 pm. Inurnment will follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ. Contribution in memory of Norma can be made to the Salvation Army, 22 South Texas Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
