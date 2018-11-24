Somers, Brittany E., - 32, of Ventnor, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018. She had attended Linwood Schools, was a Linwood Panthers Cheerleader, and a graduate of Mainland Regional High School. Brittany loved music and cooking, she had a great sense of humor and a way of making everyone feel special. She loved spending time with her children, they were her world. Remember Brittany as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She resided with Marquette Kyles and their children, A'Yanna and Izayah. She is also survived by her parents, Robert of Ventnor; and Trish (nee Seymour) and Clay McGee of Port St. Lucie, FL.; brother, Ryan of Ventnor; grandparents, Cory Rita and Ron McCole of EHT. She is predeceased by grandparents, Betty and Bucky Somers of Ventnor. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held from 3-5pm on Tuesday, November 27th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.