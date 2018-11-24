Somers, Brittany E., - 32, of Ventnor, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018. She had attended Linwood Schools, was a Linwood Panthers Cheerleader, and a graduate of Mainland Regional High School. Brittany loved music and cooking, she had a great sense of humor and a way of making everyone feel special. She loved spending time with her children, they were her world. Remember Brittany as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She resided with Marquette Kyles and their children, A'Yanna and Izayah. She is also survived by her parents, Robert of Ventnor; and Trish (nee Seymour) and Clay McGee of Port St. Lucie, FL.; brother, Ryan of Ventnor; grandparents, Cory Rita and Ron McCole of EHT. She is predeceased by grandparents, Betty and Bucky Somers of Ventnor. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held from 3-5pm on Tuesday, November 27th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

