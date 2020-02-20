Somers, David W., - 65, of De Funiak Springs, FL formerly of E.H.T. passed away January 25, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Loretta Somers. He is survived by one son Robert P. Somers, two sisters Elizabeth Naylor and Jane Sear, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.

