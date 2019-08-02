Somers, Lorraine Mayhak, - of Absecon, passed away on July 29, 2019, at Atlanticare, Galloway, followed by a short illness. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Salem, NJ and then moved to Atlantic City. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Mildred Glick, her sister Sonya (Gitto) and husbands Lewis Mayhak and Clifford Guy Somers. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Mayhak, son Larry Mayhak and daughter Mary Bollinger; granddaughter Dawn Hammerbacher (Ben) and great-grandson Patrick. She had a long career in nursing, avid gardener and loved to paint and an avid reader. In lieu flowers family request all donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675.
