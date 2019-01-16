Sooy, Edward 'Chet', - 81, of Galloway, passed away January 12, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, he was raised in the Inlet. He was a life-long Atlantic County resident, last residing in Galloway for the past 25 years. Chet was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in the early 1960s, and stationed on a ship, surrounding Cuba, during the Bay of Pigs. He was a lifetime member of Local #277 Painters Union (IUPAT), district council 711. Chet loved the water and loved spending time fishing. He also enjoyed English darts, watching NASCAR, golf and playing cards, especially pinochle and poker. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline 'Jackie'; his children, Eddie and his wife Lisa Sooy, Janine Sooy-Sheridan and Jackie and her husband Dan Huff; as well as several grandchildren. Visitation will be 9 AM to 10:45 on Wednesday January 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.