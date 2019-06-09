Soper, Fred C., Jr., - 77, of Absecon, went home to be with his Savior on June 6, 2019. He was the son of Fred and Lillian Soper and was born and raised in Pleasantville. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School and Montclair State College. Fred was a gracious, caring and giving individual who took great pride in giving back in the quietest of ways, never wanting to be acknowledged for his service to others. He followed Jesus example of serving others. He served at Pleasantville Baptist, Trinity Alliance and attended Linwood Community Churches. He found great joy in RVing with his family, whether by blood or by love. Fred started his career as a teacher at Pleasantville High School, then went to work for Atlantic Richfield. He served as a board member for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. He later was employed by the Atlantic City Rescue Mission as CFO for 20 years. Before retiring he worked as Director of Finance for United Way of Atlantic County for several years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Roberta (Bobbe); daughter Sharon Walls and Donald; grandsons better know as Pop's boys, Sean and Andrew; his sister and brother in law, Judy and Ken Fagerheim; his brother and sister in law, John and Mimi Soper and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers give as your heart leads. A viewing will be held from 9-10am, followed by a 10am service on Wednesday, June 12th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
