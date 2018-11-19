Sorensen, Patricia A. (Miller), - of Wildwood Crest, passed away Tuesday afternoon November 13, 2018. Pat loved gardening and arts and crafts. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and was a world traveler. Pat was born at Margaret Mace Hospital in North Wildwood, was a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School and Chestnut Hill College. She was an excellent English teacher at Lower Cape May Regional High School for 34 years, an active member of the Wildwood Civic Club and Red Hats Society of Cape May County. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Sorensen; her father, Fred H. Miller; and her mother, Hilda Delli-Paoli Miller. Pat is survived by her sister, Sally Lou Hand, nephew, Scott Hand, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Pat will be sadly missed by all. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption at 11 am on Tuesday, November 20th where friends may call between 9:30 am and 10: 45 am. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cold Springs, NJ. Donations to be made in Pat's memory should be sent to St. Jude Children Hospital. Arr. Ingersoll Greenwood FH
