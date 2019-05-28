Sorrentino, Paul S., - 85, of Hammonton, passed away at home on Friday, May 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Hammonton, Mr. Sorrentino was a lifelong resident. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Sorrentino served as a police officer in the Town of Hammonton, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He also worked for the State of New Jersey with the Office of the Public Defender where he retired as Chief Investigator. Mr. Sorrentino was a faithful member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish in Hammonton, where he attended Mass daily. He was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers at St. Martin DePorres R.C. Church in Hammonton. He was a fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus - Pallotti Council No. 3471 in Hammonton. He was an avid bowler and bowled in several different leagues. He was predeceased by his parents, Biagio "William" and Domenica Sorrentino, his brothers, Augie, Tony, and Joe and his sisters, Rose, Lena and Jennie. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty four years, Claire M. Sorrentino (nee Marshall), one daughter, Vicki Walters (Michael) of Mullica Hill, NJ, two sons, Paul P. Sorrentino (Amy) and Bryan Sorrentino (Paul Carpenetti) of Columbia, MD, and his six grandchildren, Rebecca, Emily, Luke and Logan Walters, and Paul and Sydney Sorrentino. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
