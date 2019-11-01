Sorrentino, Raphael "Ralph", "Mr. Mays Landing", Jr., - 102, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Woodview Estates surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born in Mays Landing, where he resided his entire life. He was an active member of the community and in his early years worked in the Bomb Factory during World War II. He owned and operated Sorrentino's Restaurant and Tavern for thirty five plus years. After his retirement from the restaurant, he worked at Atlantic City Race Course and Monmouth Race Course for ten years as a Mutual Clerk Supervisor. Ralph was dedicated to his Italian American Heritage and traveled extensively with his wife and his godchild, Gilda, to Italy. He was recognized for an article he wrote concerning his Italian heritage and received an award from the Italian American Hall of Fame in Trenton for that contribution. He was the president of the Giuseppe Verdi Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1085. He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus #3451 since 1951. He was also a founding member of the Republican Political Activities Executive Committee of Hamilton Township. Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor I.; his daughter, Eleanor M.; his parents, Ralph Sorrentino Sr. and Marie Nicola Minnon; and his siblings, Joseph, Mary, Carmela, Rosie, and Louie. He was very dedicated to and loved spending time with this family. Ralph is survived by his loving family; his daughter, Barbara Sorrentino; his grandchildren, Toni Capria-Peters (Mark), Joseph Zelena (Julie); his cherished great granddaughter, Alexandra Capri Peters; and his god child, Gilda Rorro- Baldassari. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to either, St. Vincent DePaul Church or to Woodview Estates Activities Fund.
