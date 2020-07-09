Soto Escobar, Maria Isabel, - 66, of Medellin, Colombia passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center. She was a member of Santa Monica Catholic Church, Atlantic City, NJ. She loved traveling the world, meeting new friends, keeping old friends, and giving unsolicited advice. She was generous, charitable, and a humanitarian. She put others before herself until her dying day. She had true love by her side for 39 years; she loved him and he loved her. A loving grandmother to two beautiful grand-daughters that loved their "Bebo". Two daughters that she raised in her reflection and they will now live their lives in her honor. Survivors include her husband, Luis F. Soto of Atlantic City, NJ; daughters and son-in-law, Alejandra and Charles Staubs and Marcela Soto, all of Ringgold; parents, Estela Alvarez and Maria Victoria Escobar, of Medellin, Colombia; grandchildren, Penelope Jane Staubs and Charlotte Grace Staubs. The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dalton, GA on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 am. You may leave the family a message at www.julianpeeples.com Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Dalton, GA.

