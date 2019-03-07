Souder, Kathlyn "Kay" (nee Blackburn), - 100, of Northfield, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born on April 9, 1918 to Thomas and Sallye Blackburn in Charlotte, NC, Kay was raised in Pleasantville. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1936 where she was a cheerleader and met the love of her life, James Souder. Kay and her husband Jimmie owned the Hobby Horse Restaurant in Margate and Kay worked at Woolworth's, where she was affectionately known as "Blackie", as head bookkeeper for over 30 years. Kay and Jimmie shared many good times with their family and friends, most of which took place in the backyard of their home on Tilton Acres. Throughout her life and until the end, aunt Kay always had a kind word to say and a smile on her face. Kay was predeceased by her beloved husband, James "Jimmie" Souder. She is survived by her cousin, with whom she was very close, Tom Civera and his family, Arlene, Tommy, Lynette, Lisa, and Ann; her niece, Nancy Souder Thinschmidt (Norman) and her children, Jeffrey and Jill; and her nieces and nephew, Diane Hirsch, Patricia Elliott, and Ricky Souder. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
