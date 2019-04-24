Southrey, Alma J., - 89, of Absecon, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on April 20, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL., she moved to Atlantic City, where she worked at Soltz Paints as a decorator, moving to Absecon over 60 years ago. Alma enjoyed her many years as a Sunday school teacher, an aide in the Absecon Public Schools, working at the Smithville shops, and as a volunteer for various clubs and organizations. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of AtlantiCare and the Atlantic County Board of Elections. Alma was a talented artist, which is apparent in the beautiful artwork displayed throughout her home. Her quick wit was sure to make you laugh. She loved to travel and attend bible study, but most important was spending time with her beloved family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband William Southrey; her grandson, Kyle Quigley; her brother Richard Enger; and her sister-in-law, Renate Southrey Duffy. She is survived by her children, William Southrey (Debra), Brian Southrey (Melissa) and Amy Quigley (Stephen); her sister, Mary Lou Krakowski; sister-in-law, Alma Collins; her grandchildren, Sarai, Andrew, Brian, Stephen, Caitlin, Amber and Brianna; her great-grandchildren, Luna, Ava, Isla and Brian; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 11AM to 12:30PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The United Methodist Church at Absecon, 100 Pitney Rd., Absecon, with a service following at 12:30PM. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the church at the above address, Angelic Hospice, 802 Tilton Rd., Ste. 100, Northfield, NJ 08225 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://stjude.org/donate). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
