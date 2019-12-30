Spaniak, Lucille "Lou", - 92, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Friday December 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Mullen) Sulimay. She was the devoted wife of the late Henry Spaniak who passed away January 2, 2000. Lucille was one of 16 children and lived on Fairmont Ave in Philadelphia and grew up in St. Francis's Parish. She married Henry at St Bridgets Parish and lived in East Falls, Philadelphia. She worked 35 years beside her husband at McGillins Old Ale House on Drury Street in Philadelphia from 1958 to 2000. This was in addition to lovingly raising eight children and providing a warm and happy home. She was well known for her incredible faith and was always seen with a rosary in her hands. Lucille loved to watch Fox news, EWTN and Mother Angelica and enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed and always remembered by her children; Mary Ellen (Christopher) Mullins, Christine (George) Leflar, Kate (Scott) Newcomer, Joseph (Maureen) Spaniak, Patricia (Tyler) Davidson, Marie (Marco) Barrella, John F. (Eileen) Spaniak, Anthony Spaniak companion of Ann Volpe, 17 grandchildren; Christopher, Morley, Mike, Mark, Sarah, Jennifer, Eric, Rebecca, Jessica, Joseph, Lea, Ariana, Robert, James, Jake, Nicole, Anthony, 10 great-grandchildren, 8 brothers and sisters and her dog Buddy II. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lucille's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday January 2, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30am until time of service. Final commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Road, Yeadon, PA 19050, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lucille's memory to EWTN at www.ewtn.com or the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Lucille please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
