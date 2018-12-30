Sparks, Stephen Herbert, - of Marmora, NJ, left us too soon on December 26, 2018. Born December 19th 1980 in Somers Point, NJ, Stephen, 38, was raised in Ocean City, NJ where he graduated from Ocean City High School in 1999. Steve worked for Ocean City Public Works in his teenage years and after high school became an excellent Electrician and all around handyman. Steve's vibrancy will always shine through with the love of his family and friends both near and far. He loved everything outdoors from ice fishing to biking to kayaking. His vivaciousness and love for everything and everyone will forever resonate as his positivity was always contagious. Steve absolutely loved his family and friends. There was no one like him and never will be again. We will remember his thoughtfulness and selfless acts of kindness towards others. You know that if you did something for Steve you could guarantee he would do something for you in return, even if you didn't do anything for him he would be there for you if you needed something. Steve had a magnetic personality that made everyone want to be around him. When you were sad Steve might say something like "Herro Prease" or something that would make you laugh and then everything was OK. If you knew Steve you loved him. He was the best Son, Brother, Relative and Friend you could ever hope to have. We will remember only good things and we will keep his memory alive by sharing all those great memories for years to come. He is predeceased by his father, William W. Sparks Jr. Steve is survived by his beloved Mother Joy Faith, brother, William III (Tara), cousins, Thomas C. Hubmaster III (Jessica), Thomas IV, Kierra, Hannah, Rocky, Andrea, Ayden, Riley, and his best furry friend Lily. In Lieu of cards or flowers in his memory please consider a contribution to our PBA local # 61, PO Box 293, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Please join us at a memorial viewing at Godfrey's Funeral home in Palermo, NJ on Wednesday, January 2nd 2019 10am to 12pm. After the viewing we will celebrate Steve's great life at Yesterday's bar in Marmora, NJ. 12-2pm Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
