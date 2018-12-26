Spaulding, Henry Lewis "Scoot", - 80, of Cape May Court House, NJ, departed this life on December 23, 2018. Henry was born on May 28, 1938 in Whiteville, NC to Lewis and Crettie Lee Spaulding. "Scoot" moved to New Jersey in his early 20's. He was employed as crane operator for over 30 years. He took great pride in maintaining a beautiful lawn. Henry was predeceased in death by his son Brady and 3 brothers. Henry is survived by his wife of 58 years Dolores Spaulding; daughters Robin Smith (Doug) of NC and Renee Thomas (Joseph) IN; grandson Tyler Spaulding, granddaughter Lauren Thomas, and great granddaughter Faythe Spaulding. He is also survived by his brothers, sisters, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 and service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
