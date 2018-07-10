Speakman, Patty (nee Sauter), - of Stone Harbor NJ, left this earth on July 8, 2018 after a life lived well and hard. Parents Ann and Dick Sauter provided a tremendous life. My beloved husband Thomas was my everything and provided me with the joy that makes one's heart want to burst. The siblings that loved me were Debbie Giordano, Robert Sauter, and Tina Gregor. My nieces and nephews that filled my life with love and laughter are Steven, Philip (Godchild,) and Christa, Richard, Eric and Ann, Emily (birthday buddy), Frankie, Molly, and Emily and Patrick Speakman. I was a teacher (Ancillae Assumpta Academy,) manager (Early Learning Center,) supervisor (YMCA of Philadelphia) and Entrepreneur (Sparkles). Each position was loved because of the great and interesting people I met along the journey. My passions were catholic education, the Constitution, the Holocaust Museum, Bishop McDevitt High School (1973,) Saint Anthony Parish (Ambler,) and Saint Paul's in Stone Harbor "Where dreams come true". If you have time, my loving family will receive friends at St. Anthony at Padua 259 Forest Ave, Ambler, PA 19002 on Thursday July 12th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday July 13th at 9:00 -10:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Internment to follow at Saint John Neumann, Chalfont PA. We will also have Memorial Mass at St. Paul's Church in Stone Harbor New Jersey please check www.kingfuneralservice.com for info If you can't join us, open a door for a stranger, give a smile to a stranger, dance and laugh, please. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ancillae Assumpta Academy to fund The Patty Sauter Speakman Memorial Scholarship.
