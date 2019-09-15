Speck, Sr, Arthur Harold "Oppie", - 87, of Tuckerton, passed on September 12th, while working on his sneakbox on Tuckerton Creek with his dog, Maggie. Oppie was born and raised in Tuckerton. He attended Tuckerton Schools while also working with his father and grandfather at Speck's Boat Rentals on Big Creek. He then joined the Navy where he served on the USS Albany (CA 123). He went to work for Atlantic Electric which at that time had an operations in Tuckerton on South Green Street. While working at the electric company he was a helper, apprentice, lineman and finished his career as coordinator of security in 1993. He also established, owned and operated Captain Speck's U-Drive Boats in Tuckerton Beach. He was a licensed captain and chartered the Joy Boy out of Tuckerton and Beach Haven. He was considered a professional bayman and could catch, hunt, and trap anything that inhabited the area. He was a Life Charter Member of the Tuckerton Seaport. He received the Hurley Conklin and Gormley Awards. Along with a group of friends he founded the local chapter of the Tuckerton Rifle and Pistol Club as a NRA lifetime member. He was a life member of the Tuckerton Redmen Lodge, Ducks Unlimited and a 50 year member of the Tuckerton Lodge #4 F. & A.M. He was member of the American Legion in Marathon where he spent many winters fishing. He was a member of the Tuckerton Republican Club and former member of the Tuckerton Borough Council. Oppie truly enjoyed his life on the bay; fishing, hunting, and gathering shellfish. One of his favorite family traditions was making oyster stew on Christmas Eve. Oppie is pre-deceased by his father, Arthur W. Speck; mother, Marion Ridgway Speck; brotherin-law, James Allen; son, Arthur Speck, Jr.; and brother, Ronald Speck. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Allen Speck. He was the caring father of Susan Polk (Al), Sherry Heffley (Ed), Sheila Mathis (Chris) and Nancy Bragg. He had grandchildren; Jessica DuBray (Joseph), Georgette Wood (Nicholas), Justin Polk (Tara), Melissa Mathis (Tom), Christopher Mathis, Nicole Bragg (Peter), Holly Heffley, Haley Faith (Daniel), Jeffrey Bragg and Allison Wuyts. He also had great-grandchildren; Elyssa, Nathan, Elizabeth, Julian, Leah, Justin, Aiden, Isabella and Zoey. His siblings include; Edward Speck (Claire), Carole Bozarth (Charles), Richard Speck (Carol), Robert, and Marilyn McTernan (John); and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Monday, September 16th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, September 17th at 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. A Celebration of Life will commence at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Tuckerton Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers he family requests donations to be made to the Tuckerton Seaport, the First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton or the Tuckerton Greenwood Cemetery. WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.