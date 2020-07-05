Speller, Edward L, - 57, of Atlantic City, Edward L Speller 57 passed away peacefully on 6 25 20. A native to Atlantic City New Jersey he leaves his father R.Edward Speller, mother Bonnie Buell his children Aurora persons Sergio Jordan Jovan speller Alex Locklear, his sister's Audra Shelly Monica Yvonne Yvette Denise Krisette, and a host of grandchildren nieces and nephews cousins and his best friend and brother Vernon Robbins. Eddie was a talented radio personality a lover of music arts and of life, a true free spirit loved by all and will be truly missed a private memorial will be announced at a later date.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
‘We will be shutting the city down:’ July 4 protest planned for A.C.
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
WILLIAMS, ILIANA MARIE
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.