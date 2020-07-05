Speller, Edward L, - 57, of Atlantic City, Edward L Speller 57 passed away peacefully on 6 25 20. A native to Atlantic City New Jersey he leaves his father R.Edward Speller, mother Bonnie Buell his children Aurora persons Sergio Jordan Jovan speller Alex Locklear, his sister's Audra Shelly Monica Yvonne Yvette Denise Krisette, and a host of grandchildren nieces and nephews cousins and his best friend and brother Vernon Robbins. Eddie was a talented radio personality a lover of music arts and of life, a true free spirit loved by all and will be truly missed a private memorial will be announced at a later date.

