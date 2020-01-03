Spellman, Joshua, - 43, of Egg Harbor, passed away suddenly at his residence in Egg Harbor. Born in Vineland he was a lifelong area resident. Joshua was a graduate of Hammonton High School. He formerly worked for Impact Demolition of Willingboro. Joshua is survived by his children, Mya Spellman, Josh'cherrah Spellman, Joshua Spellman, Jr., Josh'shayah Spellman; Shawn Thorpe; his mother Gwendolyn Parrilla; four brothers, Michael, Warren and Byron Spellman; Bryan Harris; his four sisters, Deanna Spellman, Diana Carrasquillo, Nicole Thompson; Elizabeth Parrilla; his grandfather, Clarence Mays, Sr., two Godchildren, Zy'Eenia Auguste and Keasha Smith and a host of Aunts, Uncles, relatives and close friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am in Shiloh Baptist Church 640 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

