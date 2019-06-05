Spence, Sterling Russell, - 75, of Pleasantville, was born in Atlantic City, and was the son of the late Mabel and Russell S. Spence. Mr. Spence worked for the Atlantic City Convention Center as a convention services support specialist from 1970 to 1976. He then worked for Scott Paper Towel Company in Landisville, as a laboratory specialist, until the plant closed in 1989. After Scott Paper Towel, he would again work in convention services, this time for Trump Marina, as a convention services heavy porter, until his retirement in 2016. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
