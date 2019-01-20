Spencer, Olga "Jean" (nee Ware), - 90, passed away on January 15, 2019. Formerly of Haddon Heights and Surf City. Beloved wife of the late Walter W. Spencer Sr. Loving mother of Walter W. (Teresa) Spencer Jr., Donald (Debra) Spencer, Janet (Steve) Kelly, Vickie (Rich) Riskie, and Robert Spencer. Devoted grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 17. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jean worked as a school teacher for over 18 years in the Magnolia School District, retiring in 1993. She was very active in both the Haddon Heights Baptist Church and the Manahawkin Baptist Church. Jean had the gift of hospitality. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service, Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:00am at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ, where a viewing will be held from 9:30am till 11:00am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Lighthouse Christian Academy, 400 Beach Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
