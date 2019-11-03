Spendiff, Richard, - 79, of Vineland, passed peacefully in Inspira Hospital in Vineland on October 29, 2019. He was born November 21, 1939, in North Shields, England. He came to this country as a shipwright in 1964 to do research and development for Post Marine in Mays Landing. He was also a master carpenter who designed and built the home they lived in more than 40 years before it burned in 2018. Many have a special piece of furniture personally built by him in their homes. Richard proudly became a citizen of our country in 1971 and held dual citizenship with England. Predeceased by his parents Samuel E. and Agnes, two brothers and two sisters and daughter-in-law Sandra Williams October 9, 2019. Also predeceased by good friends: Edyth Golder, Harry Mariner, Tony Wong, and Gordon Pieretti, who will be greeting him with a bottle of Glen Grant and Green Ginger. Survived by his wife of 50 years Linda F. (Aumack); two sons Jeffery Taylor (Wendy), Samuel Paul, and Mom's favorite David. Grandchildren: Melanie Olivia, Nicholas Richard, Jason Wyatt, and Collin Russell; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Pat Sauerwald, and sons, Ronald and Sarah Sauerbrey, Mary Wong, Terry Golder and travel buddy Andrea Mariner. Thanks to his caregivers from Holy Redeemer, and special thanks to Dr. Tony Pieretti for continuing to study MSA-C for us. Services will be private for the family. Donations may be made to Autism Research. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

