Spier, Henry "Hank", - 86, of Manahawkin and formerly of Margate, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Mr. Spier was born in Germany and he was predeceased by his wife Arlene Spier (nee Rimm) in 2018. He is survived by his loving daughter, Lora Spier along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Friday, April 5th, at 12 noon, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
