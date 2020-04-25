Spiller, Barry, Sr., - 59, of Pleasantville, NJ on April 17, 2020, was reassigned, suddenly, to a higher new position. On December 29, 1960, God blessed the late Harvey Lee Spiller and Gwendolyn Theresa (Young) Spiller with a handsome baby boy born in Philadelphia, PA. Barry attended various schools all over the United States and the Republic of West Germany. He continued his education at a trade school in Mays Landing where he studied electrical, HVAC, and plumbing. He later attended nursing school, graduating with honors, to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). He worked as an electrical technician in a casino in the Atlantic City Area and he worked as a nurse in several nursing home facilities throughout the Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Barry played football, basketball, and baseball. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. He loved coaching local children at different schools and various recreation leagues in the Pleasantville area. If Barry was not traveling, fishing, cooking, taking long drives, he would be relaxing, watching horse races. Barry genuinely enjoyed life, and he was a wonderful husband and great father whom loved his sons dearly. His work ethic was beyond reproach, he gave 100% in whatever he did. Barry was personable, kind, loving, and a generous provider, who would go out of his way to encourage, teach, guide, listen, and help those in need. Barry was preceded in death by his mother Gwendolyn Spiller, his father Harvey Spiller and his sister, Lotilla Cottrell (Donnell). To cherish his memory, he is survived by: his loving wife, of 30 years, Elise Tolbert-Spiller; their sons, Clifton Jay Spiller. Barry David Spiller Jr.; Sheldon Ernest Spiller; sisters Wanda Spiller-Taylor and Amber Spiller; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, family, and friends. God not only gained my husband, but he also gained the best nurse EVER! Please join us in a "Celebration of Life and Ceremony" planned in the near future. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.
