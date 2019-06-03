Spina, Genevieve M. (Jean) Neri, - 86, of Brigantine passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with her family by her side. Genevieve was born in Philadelphia to the late Lester and Mary (Petrille) Neri. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School. Genevieve was a long time Brigantine Island waitress who formerly worked at Mac's Snacks, Rino's and Citta Del Mare. She will be sadly missed by her many dear friends at the Brigantine Senior Center and the 'Young At Heart' where she served as Treasurer. Genevieve is predeceased by her husband Rudolph Spina and her beloved daughter Kathleen Spina Gatti. She is survived by her brother Lester Neri, her sons Rudolph Spina, Jr., Carl Spina (Jackie) and her son-in-law, Paul Gatti. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Rudy III, Nicky, Gina, Marcella, Nicole, Derek, Kevin, Kaila, Alexandra and Gracie, and her adored 13 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Genevieve's Life Celebration and gathering on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 10 to 10:50am at St. Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Genevieve please visit www.keatesplum.com The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN, 38105-1942. "A day without laughter is a day wasted" Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
