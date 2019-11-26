Spindler, Jason T., - 41, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Cape May Court House, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1997 to 2002 and worked for USA Pools. Jason was a jokester and enjoyed golfing, gambling, bowling, and playing cornhole. Jason is survived by his parents, Woody and Arlene Spindler; his grandmother, Virginia "Gini" Prasch; his brother, Jeff (Ariel) Spindler; his sisters, Jasmine (Dan) Batzell, Emily (Josh) Kahnke, and Gwendolyn Schenk; his best friend, Kelly Schuler; and his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Jason's Life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations for the benefit of the Wounded Warrior Project may be made through In Memory Of at https://inmemof.org/jason-t-spindler or mailing a check payable to In Memory Of at P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
