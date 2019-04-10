Spinosa, Lizanne, - 58, of Galloway, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Camden County, New Jersey and raised in Collingswood and Upper Township. Lizanne started at Collingswood High School before moving to the shore area where she was a graduate of Ocean City High School, while being a cheerleader at both schools. Lizanne began her casino career spanning 30 years as a Playboy bunny dealer in 1981, Trump Plaza and the majority of her career as a Table Games Floor Supervisor at the Tropicana. She was an integral part of starting and managing the family business with her husband, Paul. Lizanne was a certified aerobics instructor. She was a devoted mother and wife. She was a good listener with problem solving skills handling any situation. Lizanne's favorite place to be was a day at the beach at the Brigantine Cove or Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She was a fashionista with an affinity for the latest trends. Lizanne is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Kendall Dennis; son, John Michael Dennis; and sister, Mary Jane Carberry. She was predeceased by her parents, Eileen and John Paul Carberry; and her brother, John Henry Carberry. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be extended at www.parselsfuneralhome.com.
