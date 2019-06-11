Spitalnick, David A., - 83, of Margate, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City to the late Lillian and Theodore Spitalnick, A lifelong resident of the Atlantic City area, David graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1953, Temple University in 1957 and Seton Hall Law School in 1961. In 1984 he received his Masters in Taxation from Temple Law School. During his school years he was a member of the beach patrol in Atlantic City and enjoyed their yearly reunions. He served as a prosecutor for Galloway Township and Pleasantville and was a partner in the law firm of Vasser, Spitalnick, Bloom, Mazin and Stein. In 2016 he was honored by the Atlantic County Bar Association for his 50 year milestone as an attorney. It was his honor to serve as President of Shore Medical Center and to serve on its Board of Trustees for 35 years. Additionally, he was a member of Shirat Hayam (Beth Judah) for 55 years and served as President of the Men's Club. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Mimi; and two sons, Theodore (Katie) of Seattle, WA and Frederic of Ventnor. He is also survived by special friends Michelle and Kevin Entress and their son, Kevin whom he adored. A special thanks to Linda Potter who was his loyal secretary for 42 years. Funeral services will be held at Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor on Wednesday, June 12th at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrg. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
