Spizzica, Peter J. "Pete", - 97, of Millville, NJ passed away quietly at home on Monday, December 17, 2018. Pete was born in Philadelphia and raised in Millville where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Josephine (Spataro) and John Spizzica. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 yrs. Martha A. (Bolster) who died in 2017 and was the love of his life. Pete was also pre-deceased by 2 of his sons-in-law, Carl Stiles, Jr, and Anthony Vastardis, his brothers Felix and John Spizzica and sister Rita Finch. Pete was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of 1939. While attending high school he worked every day before and after school at the Bond Store on High St. After he graduated, he went to work at the cotton mill and local sand plant prior to joining the Army Air Corps to serve in World War II. After so many deaths during the Battle of the Bulge, he was transferred into the Regular Army where he served as an M.P. in Germany as the War was winding down. After his military service, he returned to Millville to work at Wheaton Glass. He graduated Barber school in October of 1947 and joined his father at the family barbershop. For several years he was very busy as he worked for both Wheaton and his father at the shop, while also getting married and starting his family. Working at his barber shop was his life and he did it proudly for 71 years. He was the oldest active barber in Millville and was still cutting hair up until this past September. Pete had a multi-generational impact on the community and will be affectionately remembered as "Pete from Cedar Street". He was a lifelong member of the Parish of All Saint's Church of St. Mary Magdalen. Pete was also a very active member of the Nabb-Leslie American Legion Post #82, where he was the oldest living member. Additionally, he was a member of the Millville Elk's Lodge and the V.F.W. He enjoyed playing poker 2 nights a week for 41 years at the American Legion. Pete also enjoyed watching tennis matches on TV, horse races at the track and traveling with his wife throughout the U.S. and overseas. He was greatly loved & will be greatly missed! Pete is survived by his five daughters: Martha Ann Stiles, Patricia & husband Claude Cheeseman, Sandy Vastardis, Annette & husband Richard Wentzel, and Jacqueline Spizzica, as well as 11 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, his sister Grace D'Emilio, and several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, December 22, 2018, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. Pete's funeral liturgy will follow at 12 Noon at the Parish of All Saints-Church of St. Mary Magdalen, Buck & Depot St., Millville, NJ. His burial, with military honors, will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the All Saints Parish, 633 Buck St., Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
