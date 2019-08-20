Sporkin, Joan, - 78, of Ventnor, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Born May 30th 1941 in Philadelphia she graduated from West Catholic High School. She was married to the late Cyrus Sporkin for 49 years and lived in Ventnor City where they raised their three children. Joan worked as a concierge at Harrahs Casino in Atlantic City for over 20 years highlighted by receiving the prestigious employee of the year honor selected from over 65,000 employees. Joan is survived by her three children, Jeff and Carolina Sporkin, Eileen and Thomas Zambetoglou and Joe and Michelle Sporkin. She is also survived by four loving Grandchildren Katelyn, Cole, Brooke and Samantha. Private services will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery where Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband Cyrus. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
