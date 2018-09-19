Spotts, Frederick J. Jr., - 78, of Cranford, passed away on September 16, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. Born January 3, 1940, the son of Frederick Sr. and Evelyn Spotts. Lived his life to "Never Give Up" as he fought a long battle with heart disease. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Henni; son Jeff (Elaina), daughter Amie (Chris) and his 3 grandsons JJ, Luke, and Cooper. Visitation and Life Celebration, Thursday September 20,2018 from 4-8 pm at Gray Memorial Funeral Home in Cranford, NJ. Funeral service, Friday September 21, 10am at First Presbyterian Church, Cranford, NJ. You may go to grayfuneralhomes.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Cranford Family Care, 61 Myrtle Ave Cranford, NJ 07016
