Springstead Jr., Donald Spencer, - 66, of Tucson AZ, Galloway NJ, Commack NY, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Commack, NY in 1954 to Harriet Springstead and Donald Springstead. Donald was a lifelong chef and was trained at Le Cordon Bleu in NYC. He was known for his superb culinary skills and was he was always cooking for those he loved. He is survived by his three children Donald Spencer III, Brian Springstead, and Susan Springstead. Donald grew up in Commack, NY and relocated with his family to Galloway, NJ in 1988. He spent his last fifteen years in Tucson, Arizona to live close to his two sons Donald and Brian. He loved camping and traveled cross country for two years. He will be missed greatly by his children, family, and loved ones.

