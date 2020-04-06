Springstead Jr., Donald Spencer, - 66, of Tucson AZ, Galloway NJ, Commack NY, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Commack, NY in 1954 to Harriet Springstead and Donald Springstead. Donald was a lifelong chef and was trained at Le Cordon Bleu in NYC. He was known for his superb culinary skills and was he was always cooking for those he loved. He is survived by his three children Donald Spencer III, Brian Springstead, and Susan Springstead. Donald grew up in Commack, NY and relocated with his family to Galloway, NJ in 1988. He spent his last fifteen years in Tucson, Arizona to live close to his two sons Donald and Brian. He loved camping and traveled cross country for two years. He will be missed greatly by his children, family, and loved ones.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.