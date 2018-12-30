Squire, Catherine Mulligan, - 60, of Mays Landing, Cathy or "Cat" as her friends called her took her last breath on Christmas Day 2018 surrounded by her loving and heartbroken husband Sam and her two (2) grandsons Shawn and Aiden. Cathy was stricken with the dreaded pancreatic cancer which went from no symptoms to death in 3 months. Cathy was born August 16, 1958 in Atlantic City Hospital. She was the daughter of Laura Mulligan (nee Core) and Charles Mulligan Sr. (deceased). Cathy resided in many places throughout Coastal South Jersey area as her father worked the bay. As a teenager Cathy and her family moved to the Virginia/Maryland Eastern Shore with her father seeking work in the Chesapeake. Cathy graduated from Chincoteague High School in Virginia in 1976. Cathy then worked her way through college graduating from Saulsbury State College in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in business. Cathy started her career in sales for Sysco Food Service in Maryland which eventually took her to Wilmington, DE and then back to South Jersey where she met Sam one night at Delarato's Bar, County Dancing in 1993. Sam and Cathy dated for four (4) years and marrying in May of 1997. They moved into their new home in Cologne later that year and have resided there ever since. The passion of Cathy's life has been her love of collies. Ever since she was a little girl and falling in love with Lassie she has owned, bred, and shown collies. Cathy has bred, owned and shown many Champions. Her favorite was Ford (AKC Country Squire) which she still has collies from his blood line. Cathy was predeceased by her son John Littleton from a previous marriage. It was such a heartache to Cathy as she tried for several years to save her only child from the ravages of addiction. John gave Cathy three beautiful grandsons, Shawn 17, Aiden 12, and Easton 18 mo. Cathy and Sam raised Shawn and Aiden for several years after their being abandoned by their addict parents. Thanks to Cathy, Shawn and Aiden are both in the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, PA and are doing great. Cathy is survived by brothers Charlie, Eddie, and Jimmy, and sisters Patricia and Darlene as well as many nieces and nephews. Cathy is also survived by step children Jesse (deceased), Heather, and Sarah Squire as well as step grandchildren Andrew and Abigail Squire. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Cathy's memory to the "Collie Health Foundation" at www.colliehealth.org/product/donations. A "Celebration of Cathy's Life" is being planned for this spring at the Cologne Fire Hall. Date will be announced at a future time. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
