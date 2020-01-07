St. Pierre, Thomas E. , - 82, a US Marine, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Mullica Township, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 with family by his side. He was born May 18, 1937 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Thomas J. and Clara B (Lariviere) St. Pierre. Tom was married to the late Patricia (Qualey) St. Pierre. Attended Shrewsbury High School and was a graduate from Clark University. Tom worked at the family founded St. Pierre Chain in Worcester, MA. He retired in 1996 as President of Mark Industries so he could follow his passion for playing his beloved game of golf. He was so proud to be the first golfer to fill the passbook on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. 468 holes of golf played at 26 golf courses distributed across the State of Alabama in 26 days. Not only did Tom complete his quest, upon finishing he turned around and did it again. He is survived by his children, Robin (Eric) Rosenberg, Jon "Tom's Favorite Son", Pamela (William) McLay. Brothers, Robert (Jane), Paul (deceased) (Gail), and Roderick (Elizabeth). Grandsons Maxx, Zak and Couper. Missed by his beloved dog, Ashley. A private service will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood, NJ. A Memorial service, celebrating Thomas and Patricia's lives will be held May 18, 2020 (Tom's Birthday and Patricia's 20th year anniversary of her passing) at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury, Ma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite Veterans' organization in Tom's memory. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.