Stabler, Lawrence, - 78, of Mays Landing, Larry passed away on July 10th. He was born in Gordon Pa and moved to South Jersey early in life. He worked most of his life in the boating industry, first at Pacemaker and then retiring from Viking Yachts. Larry loved to play and watch golf. He also loved both the Phillies and the Eagles and never missed a game. Larry is survived by 2 daughters, Sharon (David) Attenbrunn of EHT and Kristina (Rob) Ditzel of Vineland, 5 grandsons, Joe, Jeff, Robert, Jeremy and Lee and 1 great grand daughter, 3 sisters, Pat Miller of Gordon PA, Lynn (Jim) Deitrick of Ashland PA, Marion (Ed) Raff of New Gretna and 1 brother Joe (Karen) of Clermont, Fl. A private memorial service is being planned for the near future. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
