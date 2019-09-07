Stackhouse, Mary Ann, - 79, of Ocean View, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 5, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1939, in North Wildwood, to Kate and Peter Blasky. She married Ronald F. Stackhouse on August 8, 1959. She was co-owner of Tamerlane Campground in Ocean View for 42 years. Some of her happiest times were spent at the campground helping her customers. Mary Ann loved her family and friends more than anything. She was truly one of a kind. She is survived by her husband Ronald; her son Ronald Stackhouse, Jr. and his wife Tara; daughter Diane Stackhouse; grandson Ryan Stackhouse and his wife Jenna; granddaughter Rachael Stackhouse; and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives Mary Ann touched are invited to Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204 on Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Funeral services will begin at 12pm, followed by burial at Calvary Baptist Church, 2373 Shore Rd, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.