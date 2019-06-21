Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... THE AREAS AFFECTED INCLUDE... COASTAL WATERS FROM GREAT EGG INLET TO CAPE MAY NJ OUT 20 NM... COASTAL WATERS FROM LITTLE EGG INLET TO GREAT EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 NM... COASTAL WATERS FROM MANASQUAN INLET TO LITTLE EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 NM... WATERS FROM GREAT EGG INLET NJ TO CAPE MAY NJ OUT 20 TO 40 NM... WATERS FROM LITTLE EGG INLET NJ TO GREAT EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 TO 40 NM FROM 20 TO 40 NM... AT 120 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, CAPABLE OF PRODUCING WINDS TO AROUND 30 KNOTS. THEY WERE LOCATED OVER SEA ISLE CITY, OR OVER THE LUMP, MOVING EAST AT 30 KNOTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LITTLE EGG REEF, ATLANTIC CITY REEF, GREAT EGG INLET, GREAT EGG REEF, OCEAN CITY REEF, BEACH HAVEN, THE LUMP, NORTH BEACH HAVEN, LITTLE EGG INLET, BRIGANTINE, SEA ISLE CITY, BUOY GE AND ATLANTIC CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS CAN EXPECT GUSTY WINDS TO AROUND 30 KNOTS, LOCALLY HIGHER WAVES, LIGHTNING STRIKES, AND HEAVY DOWNPOURS. BOATERS SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY UNTIL THIS STORM PASSES. &&