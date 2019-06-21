Stadlmeir, Wesley G., - 96, of Absecon, left his earthly home on June 18, 2019. Born April 26, 1923 in East Providence, RI to Albert and Ida Stadlmeir, the family moved to Pleasantville in 1928. After graduating from Pleasantville High, he joined the Army and served for the duration of WWII with the 54th Ordnance Ammunition Company in the European Theater of Operations. Back in civilian life, he began work at New Jersey Bell Telephone, and was introduced to the love of his life, Minerva Archer. They married in 1949 and remained devoted to each other for over 70 years. They raised three daughters, who adored their Daddy and the way he could repair almost everything with a little black electrical tape. After retirement, Wes went and bought a red Dodge convertible. He enjoyed traveling with his family, always ready to pack a suitcase and go, usually to Williamsburg, Disney, or the Shenandoah Mountains. He was always ready to join the Family Band playing kazoos or nose flutes, and celebrating any occasion with a pizza. He was the instigator of many "faux" family reunions in Ocean City, MD. Wes was also a member of the National Audubon Society, the Telephone Pioneers of America, and was one of the original members of the Absecon VFW, serving for a time as Vice-Commander. He is a past member and was Cemetery Superintendent of the Absecon Presbyterian Church, and a current member of Highland Community Church in Galloway. Wes is predeceased by his parents; siblings, Albert, Jr, Warren, Esther, and an unnamed baby sister. His loving survivors include his wife, Minerva; daughters Gay (John) Channell, Donna (Earl) Thomas, and Kay Stadlmeir. Also missing him dearly are his 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10AM to 11AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A Service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Wes was always concerned about the welfare of his church family, therefore, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Highland Community Church, 515 South 4th Avenue, Galloway, NJ 08205. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Breaking
Weather Alert
...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... THE AREAS AFFECTED INCLUDE... COASTAL WATERS FROM GREAT EGG INLET TO CAPE MAY NJ OUT 20 NM... COASTAL WATERS FROM LITTLE EGG INLET TO GREAT EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 NM... COASTAL WATERS FROM MANASQUAN INLET TO LITTLE EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 NM... WATERS FROM GREAT EGG INLET NJ TO CAPE MAY NJ OUT 20 TO 40 NM... WATERS FROM LITTLE EGG INLET NJ TO GREAT EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 TO 40 NM FROM 20 TO 40 NM... AT 120 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, CAPABLE OF PRODUCING WINDS TO AROUND 30 KNOTS. THEY WERE LOCATED OVER SEA ISLE CITY, OR OVER THE LUMP, MOVING EAST AT 30 KNOTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LITTLE EGG REEF, ATLANTIC CITY REEF, GREAT EGG INLET, GREAT EGG REEF, OCEAN CITY REEF, BEACH HAVEN, THE LUMP, NORTH BEACH HAVEN, LITTLE EGG INLET, BRIGANTINE, SEA ISLE CITY, BUOY GE AND ATLANTIC CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS CAN EXPECT GUSTY WINDS TO AROUND 30 KNOTS, LOCALLY HIGHER WAVES, LIGHTNING STRIKES, AND HEAVY DOWNPOURS. BOATERS SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY UNTIL THIS STORM PASSES. &&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WINDS AND SEAS...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP 25 KNOTS, BECOMING NORTHWEST 15 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT FRIDAY. SEAS 3 TO 5 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 25 TO 33 KNOTS ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT. INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS. &&
Most Popular
-
Mark Wahlberg to host fitness class at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday
-
Fire breaks out in storage facility in Sea Isle City
-
Tenure charges pending for Linwood music teacher acquitted of assaulting student
-
Prescription fraud case defendants to appear in U.S. District Court
-
How walkable is Atlantic City?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.