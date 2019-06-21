Stadlmeir, Wesley G., - 96, of Absecon, left his earthly home on June 18, 2019. Born April 26, 1923 in East Providence, RI to Albert and Ida Stadlmeir, the family moved to Pleasantville in 1928. After graduating from Pleasantville High, he joined the Army and served for the duration of WWII with the 54th Ordnance Ammunition Company in the European Theater of Operations. Back in civilian life, he began work at New Jersey Bell Telephone, and was introduced to the love of his life, Minerva Archer. They married in 1949 and remained devoted to each other for over 70 years. They raised three daughters, who adored their Daddy and the way he could repair almost everything with a little black electrical tape. After retirement, Wes went and bought a red Dodge convertible. He enjoyed traveling with his family, always ready to pack a suitcase and go, usually to Williamsburg, Disney, or the Shenandoah Mountains. He was always ready to join the Family Band playing kazoos or nose flutes, and celebrating any occasion with a pizza. He was the instigator of many "faux" family reunions in Ocean City, MD. Wes was also a member of the National Audubon Society, the Telephone Pioneers of America, and was one of the original members of the Absecon VFW, serving for a time as Vice-Commander. He is a past member and was Cemetery Superintendent of the Absecon Presbyterian Church, and a current member of Highland Community Church in Galloway. Wes is predeceased by his parents; siblings, Albert, Jr, Warren, Esther, and an unnamed baby sister. His loving survivors include his wife, Minerva; daughters Gay (John) Channell, Donna (Earl) Thomas, and Kay Stadlmeir. Also missing him dearly are his 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10AM to 11AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A Service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Wes was always concerned about the welfare of his church family, therefore, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Highland Community Church, 515 South 4th Avenue, Galloway, NJ 08205. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

