Stadtmuller, Anna M. (NEE Miniguez), - 78, of Germaina, (Galloway) went to be with Jesus on March 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA until she moved to Avalon, NJ. She married the love of her life, Joe on February 23, 1957, and lived a wonderful life together for 56 years until his passing. Ann loved to read, travel, sew do crafts, gardening and family gatherings, especially Christmas. She was a member of Crossroads Fellowship Church. Ann is survived by her daughters Kathleen Gad, Christine and " son" Raymond Gaskill, Granddaughters Serena, Corrine, Chaneé and Savannah Gaskill, Great- grand children Skilynne, Travis and Kaelyn. Her "grandpuppies" Shiloh, Gracie & Simba. A Visitation celebrating her life will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City (609) 965-0357 on Friday, March 8 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Services will be at 7 PM. Internment will take place at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 AM. For Directions or condolences, please visit (wimbergfunelahome.com) In lieu of flowers contributions to the family can be made to the family.
